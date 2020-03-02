Warm and Windy Week

The first week of March can be summed up with two words: Warm & Windy

For the rest of your Monday afternoon, we’ll have a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures climbing to the low 50s.

Tomorrow will be even warmer! Temperatures will climb to near 60. So if you’re heading to the polls tomorrow for Super Tuesday should not have any issues weather-wise. Around dinner time could bring a few showers but it’s a quick wave that shouldn’t have much impact on your plans.

And the spring-like preview will last all week long. Even our “cool down” Wednesday will leave us well above average with temperatures near 50 to close out the week.

And if these temperatures have you thinking spring, how about near 7pm sunsets next weekend! Don’t forget to “spring forward” this upcoming weekend.