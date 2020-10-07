A warm and windy Wednesday is upon us as temps head toward the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. However, the wind will increase through the day, peaking mid afternoon to early evening, when scattered showers and thunderstorms also rumble through.

The timing of most showers and storms runs between 3-7pm. In an example of a forecast model below, you can see how the storms will be hit or miss across the area, but a few of the storms will pack a punch, delivering brief downpours and damaging gusts to 50-60mph. Isolated pockets of tree damage and power outages are possible. Expect a lot more leaves and twigs in the yard by tomorrow morning.

High wind warnings and wind advisories are in place for this afternoon/evening.

We’ll cool off for a couple days before mild air surges in Saturday again.

In the tropics, all eyes will be on Hurricane Delta over the next few days. It’s moving into the Cozumel and Cancun areas this morning, and then approaches the Louisiana coastline by Friday afternoon.