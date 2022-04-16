We’re on the warm side of a cold front for your Saturday with winds out of the southwest from 10 to 20 mph. As that cold front swings in later this evening, that will bring us the rain threat, but the bulk of our day will be dry under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

As for timing, expect the leading edge of the rain showers to slide into north central MA and the Monadnock Region of NH around dinner time, NE MA, NH seacoast and Boston around 8-9pm while SE MA and the Cape will be dry until at least 11pm tonight.

It will be cooler for Sunday with highs in the low 50s. We start off mainly clear before clouds increase in coverage and a few sprinkles pop-up in the afternoon.

For Marathon Monday, it will be dry under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 40s at the starting line in Hopkinton, rising into the 50s by the finish line in the afternoon. Overall, a seasonably warm day for the marathon this year.

Our next chance for rain arrives early Tuesday morning, but should move out by the afternoon. The rest of week is quiet as we warm back up into the 60s by Thursday and Friday.