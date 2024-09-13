Despite more clouds mixed in with the sun, some wildfire smoke aloft, yielding a milky appearance to the sky at times, and the chance for a stray, brief shower, we’ll be warmer today. Highs head for the mid 80s inland and run 75-80 near the coast. The highest risk for a passing shower late this afternoon/evening is across northern Mass and NH. With that said, any shower is few and far between, so most locations stay dry start to finish. Humidity comes up a bit with dew points near 60.

The smoke aloft pushes west of us tomorrow and as an easterly breeze is more present, temps won’t be quite as high. Ditto for Sunday. Still, highs run in the low 80s inland. Beach temps hover in the 70-75 range as easterly breezes hold the numbers down, coming in off those 65 degree waters.

High pressure remains dominate into early-mid week next week. More dry weather prevails and temps warm back to the low to mid 80s, warmest away from the coast.

Enjoy the weekend! We’ll have great weather from the tailgates to the end of the game at Gillette. Go Pats!