Today will feel like summer! It will be warm and muggy with highs will be in the upper 70s/low 80s. We’ll have to watch for storms that develop later today. A few of those could turn severe.

Storm Prediction Center highlights our region under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms. The greatest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Expect downpours and frequent lightning with any of these storms. There’s a low risk for hail.

The greatest risk for storms is between 3 and 9 pm north and west of the city. Storms likely arrive within Worcester County around 4-5 pm and within MetroWest to Boston by 5-6 pm. There could still be thunderstorms past 9 pm, but at that point any lose the risk of staying severe.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black