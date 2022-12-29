There’s nice winter days and then there are days where it feels more like spring than winter. Today was one of those days with 50s returning to southern New England. While we will cool off very efficiently tonight with clear skies and very light wind, our overnight lows will even be mild. Typically we fall into the middle 20s this time of year. We’ll all hold on to the 30s tonight.

If you liked today’s spring preview, then you’ll love tomorrow. We’ll do it all over again. Temperatures may actually be a degree or two warmer than today. I think we’ll have more clouds tomorrow than today but hey let’s not complain about 50s in December! That said, winter sport enthusiasts are probably wishing for something other than this warm spell.

It’s hard to believe that less than a week ago we had temperatures that were in the teens for most of us! Boston managed to squeak out 20° on Christmas Eve but most towns did not. Worcester’s high last Saturday was just 14°! What a rebound we had in the past few days! The mild air will stick with us through the weekend, but rain will return too.

While we are tracking rain, it’s not a total bummer for enjoying these mild temperatures this weekend. That said, you maybe have to pick and choose your outdoor time, but you’ll be able to find dry hours. Saturday morning looks dry. Saturday afternoon a few spot showers will move through but they’re spotty so not a widespread shield of rain. The bulk of the rain will arrive Saturday evening (8pm ish) and last through the overnight into Sunday morning. While Sunday morning is wet, the afternoon will dry out and we’ll even finish with a little sunshine on Sunday. The only catch to Sunday afternoon is the breeze will pick up.

Of course this is not the greatest weekend to have overnight rain when a lot of us will be out overnight ringing in the New Year. So the bad news for your New Year’s Eve forecast is it looks wet. The good news is it looks mild. Temperatures will be near 50° at midnight.

And the warm air that rings in 2023 will be with us for about the first week of January. While there are some ups and downs, even our downs are well above average over the next 7 days.

With the mild start to January it got me thinking how many 50+ degree days we typically see in January. It’s entirely possible that we hit 50° each day on the 7 day forecast (granted 2 are still December — so the first five days of January). On average, we get four 50+ degree days in January in Boston. So it’s possible we get that in the first few days of the month. The most that we’ve ever seen was 15 (!) back in 1913.