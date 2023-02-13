Yes, believe it or not despite record cold temperatures at the beginning of the month, February is now running above average. We’re pushing almost 2° above average for the monthly temperature, which is pretty incredible since two of the days featured the coldest air we’ve had since 1957! And it looks like the February torch is going to carry us all the way into next week.

Temperatures today maybe didn’t feel as warm with the clouds and breeze, especially on the coast line, but it was once again above average. Our average highs are now in the upper 30s and we managed to climb back to the 40s today. And it’s all up hill from here… today was the coldest day of the work week.

Warm is a theme of the week, but so is windy. We had the breeze today and it’ll be back tomorrow. Thankfully we’ll get a slight break in the wind just in time for dinner plans tomorrow but most of your Valentine’s Day is breezy. Wednesday is breezy once again. The nicest day of the week is Thursday. We’ll have sunshine, less wind, and near record high temperatures! The wind is back for Friday.

We have a really nice day tomorrow for your Valentine’s Day. There may be a few morning clouds but most of the day will feature sunshine and clear skies. As I said before, tomorrow morning will be breezy, but the wind will be decreasing through the day and really back off around dinner time. Plus, temperatures will be mild! I wouldn’t be shocked if a few towns manage another 50° day tomorrow!

This is one of the nicest Valentine’s Days we’ve had in a while. Last year, while not as cold as 2016 was still a pretty cold one with a high of just 25°. We’ll head to about 49° for many of us and will give us the warmest Valentine’s Day since 2011.

And the warm up continues. We’ll head to the 50s Wednesday and 60s for Thursday and Friday. Thursday is the date to keep your eyes on as the pick of the week! Friday, while warm, will be windy and feature showers.

We’re again going to be in record territory with those 60s. These are the current records as they stand for Thursday and Friday for Boston and Worcester.