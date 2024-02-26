That late February sun felt great once it busted through the clouds. Temps took off and made it into the mid to upper 50s. We have two more warm days then a reality check for Thursday. Check out the latest 7-day forecast…

Yowza. Thankfully, no arctic air or snowstorms on that 7-day forecast. We do have a formidable storm inbound for midweek that will keep the warm air in place but also produce showers and a gusty wind. That wind could be an issue mid to late evening on Wednesday with most towns experiencing gusts between 40-50 mph for a short time late Wednesday evening. As for the rain, that will come at us in waves with the first wave slated to arrive mid evening on Tuesday and then continue off and on through the day on Wednesday. The rain will not be of the flooding variety but certainly notable during the day on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Behind this storm, a brief shot of cold (still not arctic) air for the region on Thursday and that wind will be present as well. Friday, the first of March, looks nice.

~7Weather