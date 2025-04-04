It’s Fenway Friday! To celebrate opening day, this blog is all about weather tied to the Red Sox. As New Englanders, we know temperatures could go either way this time of year. We’ve had some chilly home openers in the 40s. Luckily, today’s forecast will not be one of those. It will be a warm one!

Oddly enough, three out of the past four years we’ve played the Orioles. Temperatures in the 40s and 60s seems to be the theme.

This morning, it’s already off to a mild start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. For reference, this time of year, Boston’s normal low is 37°. We’re starting out with a lot of clouds. It’s a dry day. Through the morning, we’ll peel back the cloud cover from north to south. The afternoon will bring us sunshine with a mix of high clouds. There will be a slight breeze with the wind switching out of the northwest. Highs reach the upper 60s. I wouldn’t be surprised if some towns reach 70° given that we’ve started off so mild, and we’ll get some April sunshine on top of that.

Today’s wind will cross Fenway from left field to right field. It could help boost balls out to right field. If you want to see more homeruns, you root for a southwest wind. A northeast wind will counteract that (it’s also our cold wind, so not a lot of reasons to root for it!).

Enjoy the dry and warm weather today. That changes tomorrow. The wind turns onshore, and the breeze will bring a raw feel under a lot of clouds. There will not be a lot of forward movement with our temperatures. We start out in the 30s and highs stay in the 40s. Light, spotty showers move in by mid to late morning. It continues to rain through the afternoon and evening. Showers could wind down late evening, but it will still be damp and raw, especially along the coast.

Sunday is the more mild day, but it will start off pretty similar with a lot of clouds. The best chance for rain will be in the morning. Now, it looks like we could clear out from north to south later in the day. Highs reach the upper 50s/near 60°.

The warm, dry and breezy conditions today could help to push those balls even farther out to right field! Here are some fun facts about baseball physics to share at the water cooler 😉

Enjoy today’s nice, spring weather, and play ball!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black