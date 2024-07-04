Get out and enjoy the nice weather for your Fourth of July!

Morning temperatures are in the 60s with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm. Although, most look to stay dry.

Tonight, spot shower chance with lows in the upper 60s.

For your Friday: mid to upper 80s and another low-end risk for an isolated shower or storm. In fact, we have that chance too on Saturday, and the chances are even higher. Highs will be in the mid 80s again and it’ll still feel humid.

Sunday looks like the pick of the weekend with sun/clouds and hot highs near 90 degrees.