Enjoy the cooler temperatures and low humidity for the rest of your Tuesday because it doesn’t last long. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight but we’ll be dry.

Wednesday, a cool start in the 60s but afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Winds will be light, it’ll be a bit more humid, and expect variable clouds. We once again cannot rule out an isolated shower in the afternoon and early evening.

We should be dry for Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Gillette — again, at the very most a spot shower/sprinkle toward the beginning of the event.

At the same time, a lot of folks will be out and about for Celtics watch parties. The forecast looks good for that in Boston, too.

Thursday will be bright and humid. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and the sunny skies will make it feel even warmer. Dew points will climb into the low 60s, so that’s noticeably stickier. Friday will be a bit warmer but most will still reach the mid to upper 80s. The biggest difference Friday is dew points will rise into the mid 60s which is downright humid and uncomfortable. Dew points that high will make it feel like the low 90s in the afternoon.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday but a heads up for the afternoon and evening: we’re tracking likely showers and storms. We’ll update you on that chance as the week progresses.

Saturday and Sunday look dry and bright with highs down to the mid to upper 70s. Next week temperatures will climb back into the 80s and, for some, the 90s.