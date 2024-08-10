This weekend’s weather is certainly a lot better than the days of rain we’ve had recently! Sunday is the pick of the weekend.

While we have a few showers around so far this Saturday morning, they will clear quickly and eventually we’ll be left with bright skies.

Humidity will drop as the day goes on, but most of the day will still feel incredibly humid.

While highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, that’ll feel more like the low 90s with the humidity. Overnight, lows will drop to the low to mid 60s, and it won’t feel very humid anymore. Skies will be mostly clear.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny conditions throughout the day.

Highs will be cooler, too, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The best part? The lower humidity. Dew points will be down to the 50s.

Next week is looking fantastic, too. Highs will steadily be in the upper 70s and low 80s. The only days we have rain chances are Monday, just a chance for a spot sprinkle, and Friday with chances for storms.