For the rest of your Friday, the heat is here to stay!

Temperatures will be in the 80s most of this evening with overnight lows not dropping much only in the low to mid 70s. It will stay incredibly humid overnight. The rest of the afternoon and evening we could still see an isolated shower or storm; same with overnight.

Tomorrow, there is a low-end chance for a spot shower or storm. However, most of us will be dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be warm in the mid to upper 80s. On the Cape, it’ll be cooler in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with lows in the low to mid 70s again.

Chances for storms increase on Sunday. We’re looking at likely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thankfully, right now, the severe risk is low but if that changes we’ll let you know.

Chances are highest in the afternoon and evening. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s but that’ll feel hotter considering the humidity. The Cape will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be hot near 90 degrees with partly to mostly sunny skies. It will be humid, but not as bad as this weekend.

Tuesday we’ll cool to the upper 70s and low 80s with chances for showers. Then, an even cooler trend: Wednesday we’ll be down to the low to mid 70s with more chances for scattered showers. Thursday, mostly dry with just a spot shower chance in the morning. It will still be cooler in the mid 70s. Friday there’s a chance for a few showers with highs still cooler in the upper 70s.