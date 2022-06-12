7Weather- A few showers move through the area tonight. There could be lingering wet weather early Monday morning.

If you commute early between 5-6 AM, you might run into a few showers, maybe even a downpour. Things dry out between 6-7 AM, and then skies gradually clear. It will feel a bit humid in the morning, but humidity will be dropping throughout the afternoon.

Highs reach into the low and mid 80s and the afternoon is mainly sunny. I can’t rule out one or two towns/cities getting a downpour in the afternoon as a cold front clears the region.

Tuesday has low humidity, a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s. It’s possible that an onshore wind kicks in late in the afternoon.

A northeast wind keeps temperatures a bit cooler on Wednesday. Inland spots reach into the mid and upper 70s and areas along the coast are cooler in the low 70s.

The weather is looking great for the U.S. Open practice rounds the next few days. There’s a 20% chance of a storm on Monday, but a majority of the day is dry and warm. Highs hit close to 80º in Brookline on Tuesday and skies are partly sunny. Wednesday is a bit cooler in the mid 70s.