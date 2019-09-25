Warm & Mainly Dry Pattern Prevails

A seasonably cool day ahead of us with highs running in the low to mid 70s this afternoon after a cool start this morning. We’ll keep a lot of sunshine and low humidity around, making for a great September day.

Winds turn back to the south tomorrow and temps jump back into the low 80s. We’ll increase the the clouds in the afternoon as a cold front approaches and offers the chance for a few showers late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

The forecast ahead doesn’t offer much more for rain. Other than a spot shower Saturday night/predawn Sunday. Temps on Saturday go back into the 80s and then backtrack to near 70 on Sunday.