It was warm and sunny yesterday, and today will be more of the same! It’s a cool morning. We’ll have a lot of sunshine and ridging aloft to boost our temperatures back into the low 80s inland. A breeze that becomes southwesterly stays light, and that will allow sea breezes at the coast. Temperatures there will mainly be in the mid/upper 70s.

It stays warm again tomorrow and Tuesday. A cold front comes through Wednesday. That high temperatures you see will likely be in the morning with temperatures falling in the afternoon as the front slides southeast. Behind that we’ll have a much drier and cooler air mass.

Plan for a wet and slow Wednesday morning commute. It will be rainy and breezy for most of Wednesday, but clearing out northwest to southeast through the second half of the day. The European model shows that most towns could pick up .25-50″ of rainfall, with some higher amounts near 1″ or more.

Behind that front, high pressure settles in with drier air. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 50s/low 60s for the end of the work week. Plan for a chilly morning come Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black