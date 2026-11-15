Did you think the weekend was chilly? Well, you’re not alone, I did too. Any yes, both Saturday and Sunday were technically a tiny bit below normal, more than anything it goes to show how spoiled we’ve been in the month of November so far.

High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today. Chilly, right? Not so fast! Our average high temperature is 52°, so while it may technically be a tiny bit below normal, this is what we should be seeing for the middle part of November.

Part of the problems is how clouded our memory is for what November should feel like. Every single day this month has been above average and quite a bit above average. You my remember the first week or so of November when we had high temperatures in the 70s! That’s 15-20° above average, so our “chilly” days that are only 5° or less below average aren’t enough to balance that out.

The month so far is running 7.5° above normal. So warm, that it’s too warm for the chart! To date, this is one of the warmest Novembers on record!

And we will solidify our spot on the list going forward, and will likely climb a bit over the next several days. Because the entire week ahead (aside from Monday) is not only above average, but quite a bit above average, sending highs to the 60s by the second half of the week.