What a day we had yesterday as sunshine won out and temperatures reached the low to mid 70s. Today, we’ll do it again as highs head for the mid 70s for many towns and cities. As we stay dry, it’ll be a good afternoon to get some yard work down or head out to the ball fields with the kids. Enjoy it while you can, because the t-shirt weather won’t be lasting much longer.





While it stays dry today, there will be the chance for an isolated shower early tomorrow morning. Much of your Friday is dry though with some residual mild air sending temps up to near 70.





Changes are ahead over the weekend as we return to seasonably chilly air with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s. It looks mainly dry too. The rain chances do go up by mid-week next week though as an are of low pressure moves toward us. Chillier air prevails too with highs staying in the 50s.