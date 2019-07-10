Warm Pattern Ahead… Limited Storm Chances

More of the same today as the comfortable amount of humidity sticks around as temps build back into the mid 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. Sea breezes will knock coastal temps from the mid 80s to near 80 by mid afternoon, but overall, it’ll be another nice beach day. While temps are similar to yesterday, the sky won’t be as blue thanks to some more clouds in the mix and also a bit of smoke in the sky from the Canadian wild fires.

Humidity edges up tomorrow and spikes up Thursday night and Friday. We’ll run the risk of some scattered storms Thursday night and Friday too, but it won’t be a washout type day as we catch plenty of dry hours between passing storms on Friday. As a cold front clears the area by Friday night, lower humidity works in during the weekend, but we’ll keep the heat around. Temps Saturday run in the lower 90s and Sunday runs in the mid to upper 80s. I can’t completely rule out a spot passing shower/storm Sunday, but the front the moves through looks mainly dry. Keep your plans.

The heat builds next week… mid to upper 90s are possible by Wednesday-Thursday of next week.