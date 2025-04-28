Not much to discuss today with bright blue skies and mild temperatures on tap for this Monday. Highs will climb to the low to mid 70s today — the average high temperature for today is 61°.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day as the wind kicks up from the southwest. It’ll be a little gusty, which will help send temperatures well into the 70s for most, cooler on the Cape where that southwest wind will come off of those colder water temperatures.

There’s a storm in the Upper Midwest today that will spark some pretty strong storms across Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. A level 4 of 5 on the severe weather scale is issued there, with tornadoes and large hail likely. That storm will eventually head east, though lose almost all of its punch by the time it arrives here.

All we get from that storm is the cooler air behind it — but it’s all relative. Our cool down for the second half of the week will still leave us above average.