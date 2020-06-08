Warm Rest of Week

7Weather- The rest of the week is warm, and the next chance for showers/storms will be on Thursday.

Clouds gradually move in tonight, eventually becoming partly cloudy. It will be another refreshing night with temperatures in the mid 50s.

A warm front slowly lifts through the region on Tuesday, and that will keep extra clouds around. It looks mostly cloudy, with some clearing late in the afternoon. Highs reach into the mid 80s inland, but a southeast wind keeps the coast cooler in the mid and upper 70s. It’s not looking like the best beach day due to the extra clouds that will be around.

Tuesday is comfy, but with the warm front lifting, humidity goes up mid-week. Dew points will be in the mid 60s, so it will feel muggy. Highs are in the the mid 80s on Wednesday with the coast staying cooler. Thursday is breezy with highs in the low 80s. It’s still warm on Friday, but drier air moves in, making it feel comfortable.

The next couple of days are good to mow the lawn, not so much on Thursday. It really depends of the time of day. You’re in the clear to mow in the morning, but a few storms are possible late in the afternoon.