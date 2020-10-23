Warm Saturday, Chilly Sunday

7Weather- Saturday is on the warmer side and mainly cloudy, and then the fall-like feel returns Sunday. Overall, it is looking like a great weekend!

Hurricane Epsilon is well offshore on Saturday, but it will still bring in clouds for New England. The day is mainly cloudy, and warm in the upper 60s to near 70. A gusty breeze develops by sunset out of the northwest as a cold front clears the area.

If your T-time is around 6-8 AM on Sunday, you might be dealing with patchy frost on the range. The day start chilly in the 30s for most areas, and then we only make it into the low 50s in the afternoon. There will be thin, high clouds around, keeping skies bright. The fall, crisp air is back with dew points in the 20s and 30s.

The weekend is dry, and then our rain chances increase at the start of next week. Monday will have a few, light showers, here and there throughout the day. The better chance for steady rain is on Tuesday, and into Tuesday night. A few showers could longer into early Wednesday morning.

The pattern for next week looks gloomy, and cool with highs in the 50s.