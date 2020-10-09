Warm Saturday, Cooler Sunday

7Weather- From highs near 60 degrees on Friday, to 70s to kick off the weekend.

Saturday morning won’t be as chilly with temperatures in the low 60s by 9AM. It will be a breezy and warm day with mostly sunny skies. Lunch time temperatures will be in the low 70, and highs reach into the mid and upper 70s.

A cold front moves into the area in the evening, brining the chance for a few storms after 6 PM for southern New Hampshire. One or two storms may spill into northern Worcester County and the Merrimack Valley around 8-9 PM.

Sunday morning is fantastic with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We don’t move up very much from there with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon. Tropical moisture begins to move in throughout the afternoon in the form of clouds. It will gradually get cloudy.

The remnants of Delta look to move into southern New England Monday afternoon. The day starts with a few peeks of sun, and then it’s overcast with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs only reach into the upper 50s. We likely get 0.5″ of rain Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

On and off showers continue overnight Monday and into the first part of Tuesday. We likely get an additional 0.5″ of rain.