7Weather- Feels like summer out there today! Highs jumped into the low/mid 80s. Some of us hit 80° again tomorrow. All of us will notice a drop to more seasonable temperatures for Sunday.

A couple showers and thunderstorms popped up this afternoon. Shower activity will remain isolated through sunset. The evening will be warm in the 70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow a cold front will drop in across New England. We won’t feel the effects of the cooler airmass until Sunday. Tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine blended with clouds. There will be thicker cloud cover the farther south you are in the morning. Those clouds could bring a spot shower, but it’s about a 10% chance.

A northwest wind should be strong enough to keep the sea breeze away. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Once again the Cape and Islands will stay cooler.

Sunday we’ll start off in the upper 40s/low 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. A cooler air mass will keep most of us in the upper 60s/near 70° for the afternoon. It’ll be cooler on the Cape and Islands! Grab a sweater or jacket if you’re taking mom to the beach.

Next week won’t be as warm. Low/mid 70s to start the week. Showers return to the forecast late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Enjoy the nice weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black