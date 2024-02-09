If you haven’t already, make some outdoor plans this weekend! Temperatures will be warm Saturday, and cooler, but still above average on Sunday. Most of the weekend is dry outside of a shower Saturday evening.

Mild air worked in today with some towns hitting 50° or more. Overnight, temperatures won’t be too chilly with temperatures falling into the 30s. Areas of fog will be possible.

Tomorrow has the potential for some towns to hit 60°. That includes Boston. Both the city and Worcester could tie daily record highs set just last year!

Highs will be in the upper 50s/near 60 inland and in the mid/upper 40s for Cape Cod and the Islands. There will be partly cloudy skies and a southwest breeze. A cold front will bring the chance for a shower in the evening and night. Have the umbrella with you for any plans.

Sunday morning we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s. The wind will be out of the northwest and that will keep our highs cooler than Saturday through the afternoon. Although, “cooler” is relative. Our average highs are in the upper 30s for this time of year. It’ll be a bit breezy, but we stay dry.

Next week, temperatures continue a daily drop. That drop looks cold enough to support snow on Tuesday. Beyond that temperatures will be chillier and feel like it with a breeze.

Our next storm will come together over the weekend with energy out of the southwest and moisture out of the Gulf before moving toward the East Coast. Model trends keep the area of low pressure to our south for Tuesday. That location would mean snow for our area. The European and American models both agree on a few inches of snow possible. There’s a 50-60% of chance of at least 3″ of snow as shown below. There’s also a chance for strong wind, especially for the coast. We’ll watch for the storm timing of this around the Tuesday morning high tide for the potential for coastal concerns.

Stay with us over the weekend as we get more details!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black