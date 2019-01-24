Warm, Soggy & Windy Thursday

Warm, wet, and windy — the three words to describe today. And all three were pretty much pushed to the extreme. Temperatures today surged to the upper 50s for most which melted a lot of snow and ice, though wasn’t quite warm enough to set records. Record or not, we’ll take the warmth after how this week started.

With all of the warmth was a lot of melting snow and ice. That, combined with 1-2″ of rain for most, and clogged storm drains with snow and ice lead to street flooding across the area. Flood advisories and watches continue for the rest of the night.

The other big story was of course the wind. Winds will continue to die down tonight but remain breezy tonight and for your Friday. A wind advisory and warning remains in effect for the evening. The peak wind gusts today are gone, but were pretty impressive. Blue Hill Observatory clocking a peak wind gust at 80 mph!