It was chilly today but it wasn’t terrible to spend any time outside. Temperatures were 5-10° below average but the February sun has some power so you could get some support from the sun today. These cool days are in the minority this month as the warm February days about double the cold this month.

And just like has been the trend this month our cold days are only here for a day or two then the warm air takes over. That will be the case again tomorrow as we soar to the 50s. We have a beautiful afternoon on tap for tomorrow!

We are tracking two precipitation chances this week. One is much lower impact — all rain and overnight. The second is exactly the opposite. Let’s start with the first. That comes in Tuesday evening after 6-7pm and rains overnight. While it may impact your dinner plans, that’s about it. It’ll be gone by Wednesday outside of a lingering shower EARLY Wednesday (6-7am) otherwise the day is dry. You see the cold front trailing on Wednesday, that will cause temperatures to fall back to the 30s on Thursday. That cold air sets the stage for a messier storm on Friday.

The second storm this week will close out the week on Friday. The impact for that one will be much higher. First, because it’s a colder storm so we’re talking rain and snow versus just rain. Second, while the Tuesday night one is all overnight, this is all the daylight hours on Friday. Getting going by 3-4am Friday and not winding down until almost midnight Friday night. We’ll have more on this one as we get closer.