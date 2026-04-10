What a gorgeous end to the week! Temperatures were above average for just about everybody today, and we’ll keep that trend rolling for our highs as we head through the weekend as well.

Let’s start with tonight: we’ll see increasing clouds, as well as a shower or two around if not slightly after midnight as a cold front moves through the region.

This won’t be a major weather-maker– just a few drips and drops overnight.

But the front is gone very early Saturday morning (before sunrise), and clouds decrease throughout the morning as well. That leaves us with a beautiful afternoon! It will be breezy (gusts in the 20s), but bright and sunny. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s, and end up in the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon.

If you’re inspired by the action at Augusta and are taking this weekend to book your first tee time of the season after, you’ll be in luck! Swing easy when it’s breezy, but otherwise enjoy the sunny day out on the course. Or, perhaps you’ve booked a tee time for Sunday, in which case the only issues will face will be from your own game… not from Mother Nature ;).

Sunday will start out with plenty of sunshine as well! We’ll start off chilly, with lows near freezing but wind up back in the upper 50s for the afternoon. It also won’t be nearly as breezy as Saturday. On the flip side clouds increase in the afternoon, and we could see a stray shower or two Sunday night. Not too shabby overall.

We’ll see some changes to our temperatures on Monday, as the overarching windflow switches to become southwesterly. That brings warmer air into New England, and we’ll certainly feel it by Monday afternoon!

Highs will be in the upper 60s! The trade-off is a slightly unsettled day with clouds at first and then a shower or two in the evening. Not a washout at all though, so you can get outside and enjoy the warmth.

That’s just the start of a warm stretch. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday through Friday!

Once again, though, we’ll be unsettled, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday. We could see a few showers, and even a rumble of thunder during those two days as another front moves into New England. Either way you swing it, all of those days look to have some dry stretches in this somewhat summer-like pattern, so you can spend time outdoors!