Warm Sunday, Few Rain/Snow Showers Monday

7Weather- Showers push out tonight, and now we’re looking at a warm end to the weekend.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 7AM Sunday morning for most of the area. Visibility could drop to 1/4 mile or less.

Fog burns off, and skies clear up a bit mid-day Sunday. It won’t be a full day of sunshine, but at least it’s dry. Highs are warm in the mid and upper 50s!

The forecast is tricky for Monday. There is a chance for rain and snow showers. It isn’t a strong storm, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where there could be minor accumulation. By that, I mean a coating, maybe up to 1″ in higher elevations. There is also the chance that this storm moves by further south, and only southeast Massachusetts gets precipitation. Overall, prepare for the chance to see a messy mix.

Skies clear up on Tuesday, and it is cold with highs in the mid 30s. A breezy northwest wind will make it feel like the 20s.

We go back to a tricky forecast late Wednesday into Thursday, but this time we’re dealing with a strong low pressure system (unlike Monday’s weak system).

We don’t normally put out snow maps until 2-3 day out, so this is more of a heads up. As of now, there’s a good chance that parts of southern New England will get 6’+.