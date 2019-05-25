Warm Sunday, Mild and Sunny Memorial Day

7Weather- Overall, the next two days are looking good, weather wise. Highs are above average on Sunday, and close to average on Memorial Day.

A few showers move through the area early Sunday morning as a warm front lifts. Showers should be out of here by 8-9 AM. The day starts cloudy and then skies gradually clear late morning. As skies clear, temps jump into the low and mid 80s in the afternoon across most areas.

I don’t think we can ask for better beach weather in Southern New England in May. Temperatures on the Cape will be in the low and mid 70s, and in the upper 60s on the Islands. We start the day with extra clouds, but the sun comes out mid-day.

Winds on the water will be between 10-15 knots, gusting to 25 knots, and seas are between 2-3 feet.

Memorial Day parades and ceremonies will have great weather. Monday has mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and mid 70s inland, 60s at the coast.