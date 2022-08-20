7Weather- It’s another warm, summer day Sunday, and then the week starts with showers.

Sunday is bright and warm with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be an onshore wind most of day that will keep the coast cooler. It is still looking like a nice beach day with temperatures between 80-85º at the immediate coastline.

Monday will be cloudy and humid with afternoon showers. The day starts in the 60s and we get into the upper 70s in the afternoon. It’s not as hot, but it will feel sticky outside!

Showers arrive between 12-2PM. Expect light on and off showers throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Grab the umbrella as you walk out the door. Most location will get about 0.25-0.50″ of rain from mid-day Monday through Monday night.

The same system hangs around on Tuesday. This gives us the chance to see a few storms, especially in the afternoon. It will feel very humid with highs in the low 80s.

Some inland locations will be on the third consecutive day in the 90s on Sunday, making it a heat wave. Monday and Tuesday are not as hot, but it will feel sticky.