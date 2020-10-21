Warm Through the End of the Week

It was a foggy and cloudy start to our Wednesday, but those clouds have departed and we’re in for a nice evening ahead.

Tonight, we’ll see another round of fog move in, otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies and lows only dip into the 50s.

Tomorrow with some patchy dense fog in the morning, we’ll see that burn off by late morning, revealing a sun-filled sky by midday, allowing temperatures to warm up into the upper 60s to low 70s. A seabreeze will develop by the afternoon, which will keep temperatures a touch cooler along the immediate coastline.

Friday brings partly cloudy skies and a light breeze out of the southeast, which will lower temperatures slightly at the coast, but inland temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s.

As we step into the weekend, the nice weather fall weather continues for the last full weekend of October. Highs on Saturday will be warm, another day stretching to near 70 under partly sunny skies with a westerly breeze, while Sunday will be a bit cooler due to a shift in the wind direction to out of the northeast after a cold front swings through dropping highs into the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

The next work week turns unsettled as a series of lows slide in through midweek, bringing a shower chance each day, but we’re not tracking any washouts. High temperatures remain near seasonable in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

— Jackie Layer