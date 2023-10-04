It was another day in the 80s outside of the coast! Tomorrow it won’t be as warm but still above average. Temperatures will continue to slide down into the 60s over the next 7 days. Although that’ll come at the expense of some weekend showers.

Overnight, areas of fog will redevelop as temperatures fall to the upper 50s and low 60s and are more in line with our dew points. Once the fog lifts, we’ll see sun, with some high clouds mixing in later. High temperatures inland will in the upper 70s. A south/southeasterly breeze will keep temperatures in the upper 60s for the Islands and Cape Cod. It’ll be near 70° on the coast.

Look to our west on radar and satellite, and there are our changes into the weekend. A cold front is draped across the Midwest and South as of this evening. That will slowly advance east into the weekend. It’ll bring us rain and could pull in some tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Philippe.

Here’s a look at rain chances into Saturday.

Sunday it’ll be breezy with some sun and clouds. High temperatures next week will be below average with morning in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black