It’s been hot out there today! Warm temperatures and humidity stick around tomorrow, as we bring in the risk of scattered storms.

How about our high temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s today! As of this afternoon, Boston hit 89°. The high temperature was twenty-one degrees above average! We still fell several degrees shy of the daily record high of 93° set in 1959. Fitchburg and Nashua are one more 90° day away from marking a heat wave. Tomorrow, we likely won’t make it there. More clouds should keep temperatures from reaching 90°.

A cold front is in the process of moving east out of the center of the country. It’s that cold front that will interact with some instability in our atmosphere to spark the risk for storms tomorrow. The Storm Prediction Center highlights Southern New England in that risk. The biggest threats for us will be large hail and strong wind gusts above 60 mph.

Here’s a look at the HRRR model’s depiction of the storms tomorrow with the best chance from midday until around 8:00 pm.

Temperatures overnight will stay mild in the 50s and 60s. We won’t have as much sunshine around, so temperatures won’t climb as high as today. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s. Once again, temperatures stay cooler on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Friday will be quiet and warm. Here’s a look at the Memorial Day Weekend forecast!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black