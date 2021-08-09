Tuesday is warm, and then the rest of the week is hot and humid.

The low pressure system swirling south of the area keeping the clouds around finally moves out tomorrow afternoon. Tuesday morning will still be overcast with patchy fog, and maybe a few sprinkles. Don’t worry, it won’t stay that way all day. Skies gradually clear early in the afternoon allowing temperatures to jump into the low and mid 80s.

Once that system moves out, it gets hot! Wednesday is the start of our next heat wave with highs in the low 90s. With dew points in the low 70s, it will feel more like the upper 90s. If you work outside make sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

The 90s continue Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will approach 100º. It is likely that the National Weather Service puts out heat advisories. With the heat and humidity there could be an isolated, afternoon storm Wednesday – Friday.

A cold front approaches the area on Saturday giving us the chance of afternoon, scattered storms. We won’t get relief from the heat and humidity until Sunday with the cold front moving in Saturday night.

The Red Sox are back tomorrow! If I had to pick a game to go to in the next three days, it would be tomorrow’s game. It will be humid, but temperatures are pretty comfortable in the mid 70s. Wednesday’s game starts hot with temperatures in the upper 80s. Temperatures eventually drop off into the low 80s.

Thursday’s game is a 4 PM game, so it will be hot and humid the whole game. Expect a temperature in the low 90s with a feels like temperature in the upper 90s.