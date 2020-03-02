Warm Tomorrow, Mild and Windy Wednesday

7Weather- Overall, this week will be mild with temperatures above average.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week. The day starts with extra clouds and temperatures are mild in the mid 40s. The sun comes out in the afternoon and highs will be in the low 60s for areas inland. Towns along the coast will have make it into the mid 50s early in the afternoon, and then a sea breeze drops temperatures into the low 50s.

If you’re voting after work tomorrow, take the umbrella with you, there could be a few showers around. It is still mild in the evening in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Skies gradually clear Wednesday and it is windy. It is still mild, just not as warm as Tuesday. The day starts with temperatures near 40º, and then we get into the low 50s in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph, and gusting up to 40 mph.

We are watching a system that moves in Friday night into Saturday morning. As of now, it looks like the low pressure system will stay well offshore, but there could still be some rain/snow showers early Saturday morning.