We are going to see up and down temperatures the rest of week, and we aren’t in the clear of storms just yet.

For the rest of your Monday, evening temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a spot shower.

Tuesday will be incredibly bright, warm, yet not humid. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, but that should still feel pretty comfortable given dewpoints only in the 50s.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday is when we have our next chance for storms. It’ll be hot, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and it’ll be incredibly humid too. Dewpoints will shoot back into the upper 60s so it’ll feel like the mid 90s. There will be a breeze from the southwest, which is part of the reason why we’ll be so warm.

While Wednesday morning will be dry, Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning we are expecting widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Right now, there’s a level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk. The greatest threats are heavy rain, lightning, and damaging wind gusts.

Rain could linger as late as Thursday morning, but by midday we’ll be drying out. Storm chances return Saturday night into Sunday.