Warm Up Comes With A Trade-off

After a chilly start to this Thursday morning, sunshine will warm us up today into the 50s. At least it will away from the south coast, where it stays cooler thanks to a southerly breeze coming in off those chilly ocean waters. The south wind won’t be overpowering, but will gust to 20mph at times.

Late today, clouds increase and those clouds will likely produce a few light showers or sprinkles overnight tonight and tomorrow. Despite the cloud cover in place tomorrow, it’ll be mild with highs in the 50s to near 60.

Saturday starts with a lot of clouds, and a few showers northwest of 495, before some breaks of sun and a gusty southerly breeze develops in the afternoon. Any breaks of sun in the afternoon will be good enough to jump temps up into the 60s away from the immediate coast. It’ll likely stay near 50 at the South Coast and 50s across Cape Ann. One caveat to the forecast for Saturday… if the front is slow to move north, temps will stay cool for a while across northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire until late-day. Highs in central NH and ME will only be in the 30s and 40s!

Sunday is breezy, near 60 with a few showers moving in out ahead of a cool front.

Have a good day, enjoy the sunshine!

https://twitter.com/clamberton7?lang=en