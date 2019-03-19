Warm-Up for the First Day of Spring

For the last day of winter, expect high temperatures into the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds slide through into the early evening, but quickly move out for the overnight hours.

Overnight lows tonight dip to around 30 to mid 30s.

Then, we anticipate the Spring Equinox. Spring officially kicks off tomorrow at 5:58PM. This is when the sun’s rays are concentrated on the equator, dispersing those rays across the globe. Equinox means “equal day & night” and we roughly see that on Wednesday.

Wednesday also features plenty of sunshine and seasonable conditions with highs into around 50° by mid-afternoon. A few more clouds stroll in Wednesday night ahead of our next system.

This next system is a coastal low that will meet up with a separate system that is moving in from the midwest. These systems meet up Thursday afternoon, allowing the rain showers to hold off until after the morning commute Thursday.

The showers likely stick around through the first half of Friday, before tapering into Friday afternoon. Expect gusty winds, especially at the coast and there is a chance for some coastal flooding due to the timing of the high tide and gusty winds. Between a half an inch to an inch of rainfall from Thursday into Friday.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday reach into the upper 40s. Winds shift to out of the northwest Friday night into Saturday as the cold front attached to the system traverses and clears the region. That northwesterly wind could gust between 30-35 MPH.

Not only will it be a windy start to the weekend, we’re also tracking a cool down through the day. Expect temperatures to start off in the low 40s before slipping back into the 30s through the afternoon and evening under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Don’t worry, we have a warm-up in store for the second half of the weekend. Sunday features highs into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. The 50s stick around for the start of the next work week with highs on Monday at 55°.

In the meantime, we will continue to keep an eye on Thursday’s rain along with the gusty winds expected into Friday. Stay with 7News for the very latest changes/updates to your forecast.