Warm-Up Friday and Saturday, Showers Return Sunday Afternoon

Today we saw highs stretch into the upper 60s to 70° inland, low to mid 50s at the coast due to an onshore breeze. Tomorrow we’ll see another round of warmth with a southeasterly breeze that will make for slightly warmer temperatures, even at the coast.

Tonight, temperatures dip into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly clear skies.

The sunshine we saw today sticks around for our Friday with highs reaching near 70° tomorrow afternoon, near 60° at the coast.

Saturday the warm-up continues with highs in the low to mid 70s, with cooler conditions along the South Coast and Cape with a southerly breeze.

Sunday brings our next round of showers by the afternoon, keeping highs into the 50s which is seasonable for this time of year.

With the rain showers holding off until Sunday, that means the pollen count will peak Saturday, followed by some relief for Sunday and Monday.

A few showers are possible Monday and Wednesday, otherwise we’re looking at mainly cloudy skies to for most of that next work week. Monday is chilly with highs in the upper 40s due to cloud cover and a steady NE breeze, with a warm-up back into the mid 50s through the middle of the week.