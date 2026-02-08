Happy Super Bowl Sunday! We’ve got great news: we have one last day of frigid cold before temperatures start warming up in a big way this week. However, we also have some snow chances to talk about too.

First, bundle up before you head out this evening! Wind chills will remain in the negative single digits and negative teens this evening and overnight. At least skies will be clear and dry!

Tomorrow morning will still be very cold! We’ll get down to the single digits in the morning which will still feel like it’s below zero even with just a light wind.

We rebound nicely in the afternoon to the mid to upper 20s. Skies will feature plenty of sun, and it’ll only be a bit breezy at times.

Tuesday morning will be the last frigid morning this week! Lows again kick off in the single digits but at least we hit the low 30s in the afternoon! Skies will quickly become mainly cloudy, and we’re tracking snow chances beginning around 3-4 p.m. The snow will continue into the night. By Wednesday morning many of us will wake up to a coating to near 2 inches.

Wednesday, there could be some lingering isolated snow with cloudy skies and morning lows in the 20s with highs into the upper 30s! Thursday: mostly cloudy, near 20 to the low 30s. Friday, some more sun with lows in the teens and highs in the low 30s. Saturday is Valentine’s Day and it looks great! Bright and not overly cold in the mid 30s. Stay tuned!