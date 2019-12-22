Warm-Up Sticks Around for the Start of the Holiday Week

For the first full day of winter, we’re going to be tracking a warm-up. Typically around this time of year, high temperatures hover in the upper 30s. Today, we’re tracking highs into the mid 40s with a southwesterly breeze and some filtered sunshine.

Into this evening, temperatures dip back into the low 40s to upper 30s after sunset. For the first night of Hanukkah, mainly clear skies and light breeze will give way to great conditions for the menorah lighting ceremonies that will take place across the region.

Tonight, temperatures will fall back into the mid 20s central MA and southern NH, while closer to the city and coast, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s under mainly clear skies.

Monday features the biggest warm-up with highs returning to the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a welcome change to the bitter cold and the whipping winds that we’ve dealt with.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day high temperatures will be closer to normal, low 40s Christmas Eve, around 40 Christmas Day.

A spot flurry or what I like to call, festive flakes, are possible the day after Christmas, followed by another round of more widespread snow showers Friday afternoon and into the evening, with some snow showers changing over to rain south of the Pike.

For the start of the last weekend of 2019, next Saturday features highs into the low 40s under partly sun-filled skies.