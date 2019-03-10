The snow and rain have moved out and now we dry out and see a warm up this week.

More Daylight:

Daylight Saving Time began at 2 AM Sunday. That moved our sunrise this morning to 7:05 AM, and our sunset to 6:44 PM. We had 11 hours and 30 minutes of daylight today.

Our first sunset at 7:00 PM is on March 24th. On this day we see 12 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

We just go keep going up from there — our first sunset at 7:30 PM lands on April 19th, with a day length of 13 hours and 29 minutes. So many activities.

Tonight:

Fog and mist sticks around until about midnight, and then we start to clear up.

Some towns in Worcester County and southern New Hampshire could drop to freezing or just below freezing.

If you have to drive tonight, watch out for some slick spots. Skies will gradually clear and it eventually becomes mostly clear.

Monday:

Temperatures will be between 43º-50º to kick off the week. We start the day in the mid and upper 30s with partly sunny skies.

By lunch time, most areas will be in the low 40s! We hit our highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The Rest of the Week:

Some “cool” air moves in on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s (watch out for refreezing from melting snow puddles), and afternoon highs reach close to 40º.

Wednesday morning also has temperatures below freezing, and then we rebound into the mid 40s. It will be sunny all day.

Thursday has partly sunny skies and above average highs in the low 50s. Friday has showers and warm temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.