Warm-Up Through Friday, Breezy Saturday, Seasonable St. Patrick’s Day

We saw increasing cloud cover today, along with a seabreeze along the immediate coast, which made all the difference in temperatures through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures in the upper 30s at the coast, 40s inland.

Tonight, under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures only dip into the low to mid 30s. There’s still a slight chance for a few snow flurries into southern NH, the NH seacoast, and NE MA, but not enough to cause concern. These showers will move through between 8PM and midnight, but will be very light.

Tomorrow, temperatures climb into the 50s for most locations, again slightly cooler at the coast due to an afternoon seabreeze. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for our Thursday.

The warm-up continues into Friday with high temperatures likely into the low 60s, however, we’ll see scattered showers through the afternoon, ahead of an approaching cold front.

After the cold front pushes through, it sweeps out the 60s and brings back the 50s for Saturday, along with breezy conditions out of the west. A few gusts could reach 30 MPH.

Another sweeping cold front pushes in, this time from the northwest, ushering in more seasonable temperatures for Sunday. This is just in time for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, but at least it will be dry and mostly sunny for your outdoor plans.

Slight cool down sticks around Monday and Tuesday, before jumping back into the mid 40s for the Spring Equinox, the first day of Spring, next Wednesday.