Warm Weather Ahead, Cooler Coast

The rest of the week has nice weather, with a mix of sun and clouds. It remains warm this weekend, but we do have the chance for storms.

WEDNESDAY:

The day starts with cloudy skies and patchy fog. It gradually clears up a bit mid-day, and there will be a mix of clouds of sun in the afternoon.

Highs inland reach into the low 80s, and an onshore breeze keeps coastal areas in the 70s. There is a 10% chance for a pop-up storm in the evening.

THURSDAY:

Another warm day is in the forecast on Thursday. Temperatures inland reach into the mid 80s. Again, a sea breeze kicks in mid-day and it is cooler by the coast. It is a bit humid with sun and clouds.

FRIDAY & BEYOND:

It looks like we have a southwest wind on Friday, so all areas reach into the mid and upper 80s. It is dry and partly sunny.

Saturday and Sunday both have a chance for storms. As of now, it looks like a good chance for scattered showers and storms both days.