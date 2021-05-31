Clouds move out tonight, and warm weather and sunshine return tomorrow.

Temperatures will be between 55-60º between 7-8 AM tomorrow morning. We jump into the the low 70s by lunch time, and highs reach into the upper 70s. Thin, high clouds move into the area in the afternoon, but skies will still be bright. If you’re free, it’s looking like a decent beach day.

Wednesday starts mainly sunny, and then the afternoon has a mix of clouds and sun. It’s another warm day with highs near 80º. There could be an isolated shower north and west of Boston after 3 PM.

The warmer weather is here to stay, even with rain chances of Thursday. It’s not looking like a complete washout, but you’ll want to take the umbrella with you as you head out the door. Thursday is breezy at times with highs mid 70s.

We kick off the month of June above average. The first day starts with an average high in the low 70s, and by the end of the month the average goes up into the low 80s. We only gain 9 minutes of daylight during the month of June, but we get about 15 hours of daylight ever day.

The week ends with scattered showers on Friday, but it remains in the mid 70s. Things warm up from there. Saturday is warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s. Sunday and Monday both look to be humid with highs in the low 90s.