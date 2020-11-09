Warm Weather Continues, Showers Late on Veteran’s Day

7Weather- The 70s stick around for the next couple of days, and then we drop back down to normal, November temperatures by the end of the week.

Worcester broke another record high temperature today, hitting 73º! This breaks the old record high of 71º set back in 1945.

You can almost copy and paste the weather from today, into tomorrow. The day starts with patchy fog, and then sunshine is around the rest of the day. Highs will be between 72-78º, and it will be breezy at times. Overall, another beautiful day!

Most of the daylight hours are dry on Veteran’s Day. Aside from spotty showers on the Cape mid-day, it looks like showers hold off until after sunset.

The day is breezy, a bit muggy, and warm in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Showers continue on and off Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. The placement of a low pressure system just south of us will determine our weather on Thursday. If the low moves over SE Mass, then we will have periods of rain throughout the day. If the cold front is able to push it out to sea, then there will be a few light showers in the morning, and then gradual clearing. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60s.

We’re back to November highs on Friday, and it is partly sunny. It looks like we have a split weekend coming up, with a dry and sunny Saturday, and wet and cloudy Sunday.