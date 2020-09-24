Warm Weather Lingers into the Weekend

Today, temperatures soared to near 80 across most of the area, which is nearly 10-degrees higher than normal for this time of the year.

Through this evening, we’ll see mainly cloudy skies to partly cloudy skies from north to south, but overall, a mild evening by late September standards.

Overnight, we’ll see a partial clearing from north to south, with some patchy fog possible along the South Coast and the Cape.

Friday features mainly sunny to partly sunny skies with highs around 80.

The dewpoints will start to climb into this weekend as temperatures continue to climb as well. It will be more of a summery feel for the first full weekend of the fall season.

Late Sunday night into Monday is our next chance for some showers and we certainly do need the rain.

The weekly Drought Monitor released earlier this morning shows portions of SE MA under an Extreme Drought, while at least half of the state of Massachusetts remains under a Severe Drought.

A few showers remain in the forecast for Tuesday as temperatures start to slide back into the low to mid 70s toward the end of the next work week. Yes, that’s cooler than the end of this week, but it’s still above average for this time of year.