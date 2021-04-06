Warm Weather To End The Week

7Weather- The system swirling offshore the last couple of days finally moves out, and now we end the week with warm weather.

Wednesday will start with temperatures in the low and mid 40s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day, and highs reach into the low 60s. An onshore breeze will keep the immediate coastline in the mid 50s.

Thursday will be another nice day. Skies are partly sunny, there is a light breeze around, and highs reach into the low 60s. Once again, the coast will be cooler.

The week ends with temperatures about 10-15º above average on Friday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

When you have a dry stretch of weather in April, you get a stretch of higher pollen count. The allergy forecast for the next several days is up to “high”.

Wednesday is a good day to get a car wash. It will last you about 4 days. I would hold off getting it on Saturday with showers moving in on Sunday.

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! Skies are partly sunny, and we get into the upper 60s to low 70. Sunday will be clouds with rain moving in throughout the afternoon. It is cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s.