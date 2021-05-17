Warm Weather Week Ahead

Spring or early Summer? Temps yesterday ran 75-80 degrees across the area as we had a few pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon to contend with. Today, more of the same as highs head for the upper 70s to 80 inland with a few pop-up showers/storm again. It’ll be a bit cooler at the coast too with highs in the low 70s at the coast, fading back into the 60s as the ocean breezes freshen up. Overall, a solid day again, just keep an eye to the sky for that passing shower/storm.

Tomorrow will be warm again, mid 70s to 80 with a few scattered showers/storms in the afternoon.

We’ll completely dry out Wednesday and Thursday with temps in the 80s inland, 70s at the coast. Summer-like humidity moves in by Friday as dew points jump into the 60s. We’ll watch for a few pop-up storms late Friday and during the day Saturday as a front will be nearby.